Sweet way to stay cool at poly open house

Commonwealth Secondary School student Angela Lee (foreground) making a "golden island sunrise sling" ice-cream drink, comprising pineapple, lemon, soda water and chilli padi, with schoolmates M. S. Rajeswariy (far left) and Aisha Janssens, all 16. They were taking part in an annual contest that brought together teams from 10 secondary schools at Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) open house on Saturday. A dance event and singing contest also added to the fun at the open house, which drew over 13,000 visitors. NYP was among the five polytechnics here that opened their doors to prospective students from last Thursday to Saturday.

