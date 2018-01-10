SUTD to receive $75 million from MOE, and opens an adult education academy

SINGAPORE - Singapore's fourth autonomous university will get a $75 million boost from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) also launched adult learning initiative SUTD Academy on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Speaking at the academy's launch, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said: "In support of SUTD's efforts, MOE will be setting aside up to $75 million to bolster the university's growth plans in education and research, on top of the current funding."

The funds are to help the university carry out plans such as developing deeper expertise in several of Singapore's key growth sectors.

In December last year, SUTD announced a focus on four key areas - healthcare, cities, artificial intelligence and data science, and aviation.

The academy, started in support of the SkillsFuture Series launched in October last year, will offer 20 new courses in cyber security, data analytics, engineering, urban solutions and tech-enabled services such as software design.

Three courses have already been launched, while the rest will mainly begin this year.

The academy plans to have 60 courses within five years. The courses will be taught by SUTD faculty and adjunct fellows, and will partner industry players to develop customised programmes.

SUTD alumni will get a $500 voucher to attend courses at the academy, and enjoy a free two-year membership which gives them further discounts.

Professor Chong Tow Chong, acting president and provost of SUTD, said: "The SUTD Academy's launch is timely as Singapore is encouraging continuous learning. It is important for professionals, managers and executives to continually upskill themselves to keep pace with the rapidly changing requirements of the workplace."

At the launch, he signed memorandums of understanding with 13 strategic partners, such as Keppel Offshore and Marine, Deloitte Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic.