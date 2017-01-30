Students get animated over Total Defence

With entries as diverse as a finger puppet performance, an animation made from plastic cups, and a paper-tearing stop motion animation, this year's N.E.mation contest looks set to be "a very close match".

Mr Ho Wei Siong, 38, the co-founder of animation company Animagine which co-organised the inter-school contest, said: "We were surprised that at their age, the students have such mature expression... Overall, the clips are very good. It's a very close match."

N.E.mation is a yearlycontest where students from secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes express their ideas on Total Defence in short animation clips created from scratch.

It is organised by Animagine and Nexus, the Ministry of Defence department responsible for Total Defence and National Education.

Mr Ho said he was impressed by the students' level of commitment. "They had to give up three weeks of their school holidays," he said. "On average, they worked in the studio from 9am to 9pm, and we had to chase them to go home."

IMPRESSIVE The quality of the work produced by the students keeps getting better and better and more creative every year. It's really impressive to see what they can achieve with so little training in such a short amount of time. MR ROGER LEE, Walt Disney Animation Studios lighting and compositing artist who is one of the judges.

Last July, students - most of whom had little, if any, animation experience - started work on short clips based on the theme Together We Keep Singapore Strong.

The top 10 animations - each produced by a team of three to four students - were later selected from 760 story ideas from 59 schools.

The top 10 teams are from Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary, Crescent Girls', Kent Ridge Secondary, Singapore Chinese Girls', Evergreen Secondary, Cedar Girls' Secondary and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls'.

The last two schools have more than one team in the finals. The top 20 teams went through a fully sponsored animation training course where they learnt how to create storyboards and use animation software.

And, for the second year in the competition, teams were taken to places such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Civil Defence Force to gain inspiration and learn more about the respective pillars of Total Defence.

The competition's results, to be announced on Feb 19, will be based on public voting, as well as the opinion of academics and industry experts - including representatives from Pixar and Walt Disney.

Said one of the judges, Walt Disney Animation Studios lighting and compositing artist Roger Lee, 39: "The quality of the work produced by the students keeps getting better and better and more creative every year. It's really impressive to see what they can achieve with so little training in such a short amount of time."

While the top prize - a fully sponsored trip to animation studios in the United States - has been a motivating factor, the process of making films, some participants said, has been rewarding in itself.

For Raksha Saravanan, 14, the contest has been a chance to learn about teamwork. The Cedar Girls' Secondary student said:"Although we liked drawing, the thought of animation never came up. This showed us that this might be a possible career too."

Some former contestants have already taken concrete steps towards pursuing animation as a career.

One is Ms Leia Ham, 23, who took part in the first three seasons of N.E.mation and made it to the final 10 each time. She hopes to design animated films one day.

"The idea that I had to stop taking part because it 'wasn't practical' didn't sit well with me. I wanted to show my mum and dad that I wasn't just playing around," said Ms Ham.

She went on to pursue a Diploma in Digital Media Design (Animation) - now known as the Diploma in Animation - at Nanyang Polytechnic, and is now an entertainment art student at ArtCenter College of Design in California.

A member of last year's winning team from Beatty Secondary is Chua Hui Min, 17, now studying animation at Nanyang Poly. The aspiring storyboard artist said the contest helped her become more open and expressive.

Current participant Jolene Tan, 14, from CHIJ St Nicholas Girls', said a lot of time and effort is put into each scene. She added that the clip could be five minutes long, but the creators would have worked on it off screen for a much longer time.

Jolene said she hopes her team's animation will encourage people to do their part in keeping the country safe. "It's a domino effect. One person might be affected (by our animation). It might then affect their friends, then their social circle."