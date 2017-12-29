Sowing the seeds of innovation

Highlighting the need to develop students with the ability to innovate, Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng said schools should nurture what he called the 3Is - imagination, inquisitiveness and interconnections.

On imagination, Mr Ng, speaking at an appointment and appreciation event for principals yesterday, said schools can give students the time and space to explore their interests. On inquisitiveness, he said schools should "move from guiding our students towards answers, to facilitating them to form good questions in their minds" . On the last "I", he said students should be encouraged to join the dots and make rich, deep and unexpected interconnections.

