Singapore schools score better results in IB exams

SINGAPORE - Schools, including Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Hwa Chong International School (HCIS), have outdone themselves at the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams held last November.

ACS (I) achieved an average of 41.6 points, with 27 perfect scorers receiving the maximum 45 points.

Some 84.7 per cent of its 444 students scored between 40 and 45 points, in the school’s best performance since it started the IB programme in 2000.

HCIS reached “a new high” of 37.2 points on average, an increase from last year’s 36.8 points.

Two students scored the maximum 45 points, a replay of last year’s achievement.

The school also had a 100 per cent pass rate this year, the third time in eight batches.

Out of a 131-strong cohort, the School of the Arts (SOTA) saw over 80 per cent scoring at least 35 points.

SOTA also had its “best performance” for the IB Career-related Programme (IBCP) since its conception in 2014, with over 90 per cent of its students achieving excellence. The IBCP requires students to take up four core subjects, two diploma subjects, and a career-related study.

SJI International, which saw its largest-ever IB cohort at 187 students, scored an average of 37.7 points, up from 37.2 points last year.

The school also had more top scorers this year, with 40.6 per cent achieving over 40 points as compared to 32 per cent previously.

These institutions are among 24 in Singapore which offer the IB diploma.

Founded in Geneva in 1968, the programme now has 4,783 schools in over 150 countries and territories.

IB diploma students take six subjects and Theory of Knowledge, a course that combines philosophy, religion and logical reasoning. They also learn a second language, write a 4,000-word essay and complete a community service project.

The programme conducts two rounds of exams each year — in May and November. Many Singapore students take the exam in the later half of the year, while students in the international schools here take the earlier session.