She scores by mixing studies and play

Dikshita Ramesh, 12, is many things rolled into one, including a role model.

She enjoys sports, attends singing and dancing lessons on weekends, and was head prefect of Changkat Primary School.

She was also the captain of the school's basketball team, which led to her selection for the national Under-12 basketball training squad.

But she did not let the activities get in the way of her studies - and doing well in her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

She scored three As and a B for her four subjects - English, Hindi, mathematics and science.

"My teachers taught us how to prioritise our studies and manage our time, so that we won't feel the pressure and do last-minute revision," said Dikshita.

She worked out a detailed daily timetable, which listed her various activities and how long they took.

"Everything was planned out, so juggling all the activities was not really stressful," she added.

Dikshita started her PSLE revision as early as June, setting aside four to six hours daily to prepare for the exam. Having various interests helped her to unwind during the exam period, she said.

"They were good-quality breaks for me. When I returned to my revision, my mind was more relaxed and I could focus better."

Dikshita, who has secured a place at Temasek Junior College through the Direct School Admission scheme, also appreciated her family's support over the past year.

For instance, her 10-year-old sister, who shares the bedroom with her, would often study in the living room, giving her the space for her revision.

"She thought about how I would be feeling during this whole year, and would make sure I wasn't distracted. She has been a big support and has sacrificed a lot of things for me," said Dikshita, whose 44-year-old father is the chief executive of a marketing firm while her mother, 41, is an accountant.

Ms Grace Lee, her form teacher, said she is impressed with the girl's drive. "Be it sports or studies, she strives to do her best," she added.

"Juggling so many activities is not easy. She is a role model to all the other pupils who are trying to balance academic and the non-academic areas."