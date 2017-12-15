Secondary 1 posting results out next Thursday

Students will be able to get their Secondary 1 (S1) posting results next Thursday at 9am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement yesterday. They can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

SMS text messaging, if their parents have provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of their school choices;

The S1 Internet System at the S1 posting exercise website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise; or

At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to on Dec 22 at 8.30am, the MOE said. Those with inquiries can access iFAQs at the S1 posting exercise website or call the MOE Customer Service Centre on 6872-2220 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination were released on Nov 24. Out of the 38,942 pupils who sat the exam this year, 98.4 per cent were able to go on to a secondary school - similar to last year's cohort.