Second Youth Space launched at ITE, with plans to expand to ITE West and Polytechnics

SINGAPORE - Self-help group Yayasan Mendaki officially launched its second Youth Space at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East campus on Friday (Aug 18).

Developmental activities are held there, such as coaching and mentoring on relevant skills that students might need.

Students participate in activities such as robotics, calligraphy and community outreach.

The effort hopes to allow ITE students easier access to educational programmes and engage them beyond curriculum hours, to make them ready for the future workplace.

This initiative was first launched in Oct 2015, with the first Youth Space opening at ITE College Central. To date, more than 22,000 students have visited the space.

Minister for Communications and Information and Mendaki chairman Dr Yaacob Ibrahim officiated at the launch.



Students at the Youth Space at ITE College East, on Aug 18, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



He said: "These students are going to participate in a new economy and we want to ensure they will be future-ready. The key is lifelong learning so they will be interested in picking things up for themselves."

He also said that Mendaki hopes to open a Youth Space in ITE College West by the end of the year. and to expand such spaces to polytechnics.