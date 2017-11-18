PSLE results out on Nov 24

Results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 24, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said in a joint press release yesterday.

Pupils can collect their result slips from their respective primary schools from 11am.

Eligible pupils will receive option forms to select their secondary schools at the same time.

Every sealed Secondary 1 (S1) Option Form comes with a unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN), which can be used to submit the options online via the Secondary 1 Internet System, from 11am on Nov 24 to 3pm on Nov 30 - at www.moe. gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise.

The forms can also be submitted physically to the primary schools, from 11am to 3pm on Nov 24, and from 9am to 3pm from Nov 27 to 30.

Posting results will be released on Dec 21 and can be accessed via SMS, or at the pupil's primary school, or on the Secondary 1 Internet System.

Pupils have to report at their respective secondary schools at 8.30am the next day - that is, Dec 22.