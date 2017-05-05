Primary 1 registration for 2018 to start on June 29 and end on Aug 28

SINGAPORE - Registration of children for admission to Primary 1 next year will begin on June 29 and end on Aug 28, according to the Ministry of Education's website.

Children born between Jan 2, 2011, and Jan 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive) have to register for admission to primary school.

Parents can register their children in their primary school of choice from 8am to 11am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm on each scheduled registration day.

Registration will take place in different phases.

Overseas Singaporeans who wish to register their children for Primary 1 can consult the MOE website for more information.