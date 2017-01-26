Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise out on Feb 2

SINGAPORE - The posting results for the 2017 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Feb 2 at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release on Thursday (Jan 26).

Applicants can obtain the results either through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) on the JAE website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/jae, or by having SMSes sent to the mobile phone number provided during registration.

Those posted to a Junior College (JC) or the Millennia Institute (MI) are to report there the next day on Feb 3 at 7.30am.

The other institutions - polytechnics or Institute of Technical Education (ITE) - will send enrolment packages by mail with further instructions.

Those who wish to transfer to another JC or MI, should approach those schools directly. The schools will handle the application based on available vacancies, and whether the student meets its cut-off point for this year's exercise.

Appeals for a place in a polytechnic diploma course or for transfer to another diploma course, can be done through the Polytechnic JAE Appeals Website at http://jaeappeal.polytechnic.edu.sg, from 9am on Feb 2 until 4pm on Feb 6.

The results will be out on the website on Feb 9 at 2pm, with successful applicants having to accept the offer by Feb 15.

More information can be found on the Polytechnic JAE Appeals Website.

Those appealing for a place in the ITE can do so at https://www.ite.edu.sg/wps/portal/intake, from 9am on Feb 2 until 11.59pm on Feb 8.

The outcome will be available at https://www.ite.edu.sg/admission/ft/results.html from 9am on Feb 20, and those successful have to accept the offer by Feb 23.