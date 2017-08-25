Part of NTU lecture hall's false ceiling falls

Part of a false ceiling in a lecture theatre at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) collapsed on Monday morning, prompting inspections at other lecture theatres in the university.

A student noticed the collapsed ceiling at the back of Lecture Theatre 1 (LT1) and called the school's Fault Reporting Centre at 9.16am on Monday. The lecture theatre was empty when the ceiling fell, and no injuries were reported, a spokesman for NTU told The Straits Times yesterday.

LT1, located at the North Spine near the Lee Wee Nam Library, is currently closed for repairs.

Lessons will not be held there for at least a month, The New Paper reported yesterday. Instead, students will attend lessons at other venues.

"We are investigating the cause of the collapse and continuing our checks on false ceilings at other lecture theatres," said the NTU spokesman.

Final-year mechanical engineering student Adzizul Fadleigh, 25, told TNP that he noticed the debris after watching an online recording of a lecture there. ST understands that the lecture was conducted after the incident, and before the theatre was sealed off.