Outdoor learning 'can help enrich lives'

Beyond teaching survival skills, outdoor learning can help to enrich the lives of Singaporeans by building vital social and emotional skills, said Mr Peter Hillary, 62, son of Sir Edmund Hillary, the first man to scale Mount Everest.

"Outdoor learning is social and experiential and has the power to affect your heart and your emotions, which is a very powerful thing," the outdoor adventure operator from New Zealand told The Straits Times.

He added that the outdoors "strips away the superfluous" and "puts us into very simple situations where we are forced to reconnect with nature and those around us".

Mr Hillary was in Singapore to attend the inaugural Outdoor Education Conference, which took place from Thursday to yesterday. It was organised by the Singapore University of Social Sciences and Outward Bound Singapore (OBS).

This comes ahead of the expansion of outdoor learning in schools, with the aim to see all Secondary 3 students participating in at least one OBS camp from 2020.

The conference gathered more than 300 educators and practitioners, who went outdoors on the second day to OBS' Pulau Ubin facility and used the new skills they had acquired during the conference in a challenge race. The race was flagged off by Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng.



All aboard for outdoor learning: Participants taking part in a 200m race during the challenge segment of the Inaugural Outdoor Education Conference at Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) yesterday. The race was flagged off by Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng. The two-day conference, which ended yesterday, was attended by more than 300 educators and practitioners from the outdoor education industry to share skills and knowledge. The conference comes ahead of the expansion of outdoor learning in schools, with all Secondary 3 students participating in at least one OBS camp from 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





Besides physical challenges such as open-water swimming, participants also took part in knowledge- based activities such as handling first-aid scenarios.

Mr Baey spoke of the role of physical activity in the development of young Singaporeans. "Outdoor education plays a pivotal role in building character and resilience in our youth," he said.