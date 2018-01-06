O-level results out next Friday

The results of last year's GCE O-level examination will be released next Friday.

Students may collect their results from their schools from 2.30pm, the Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday.

Private candidates will get their results by post, with the result slips mailed next Friday. Those with SingPass accounts can get their results online at www.seab.gov.sg from 2.30pm the same day.

The MOE said students who want to apply for admission to junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), using their O-level results.

The JAE will open from 3pm next Friday and run until 4pm on Jan 17.

Applicants can get more details at the JAE website or call the MOE Customer Service Centre on 6872-2220.

Posting results are scheduled to be released on Feb 1. The results can be accessed on the JAE website or through an SMS sent to the applicant's mobile phone.

Those posted to a JC or Millennia Institute are to report to their schools on Feb 2, while those going to a polytechnic or ITE will receive a letter on enrolment details.

Students who have accepted offers through the Direct School Admission-Junior Colleges Exercise and are admitted to their chosen JC will not be eligible for the JAE.

Those who accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Early Admissions Exercise last year and have had their offers confirmed based on their examination results are also not eligible.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat O-level subjects last year can use the results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), the MOE said.

The PFP is a one-year programme that offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers. It serves as an alternative to the Secondary 5 N(A) year. Posting results for the PFP will be released at 2pm on Jan 22 through the PFP website.

The DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

The DPP posting results will be out at 9am on Jan 18 through the DPP application portal.

Ng Huiwen