NUS has always been close to my heart: Tony Tan Keng Yam

SINGAPORE - In his time as National University of Singapore (NUS) chancellor, Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam had been a pillar of support for the university as it sought to develop further in education, research and enterprise, said NUS president Tan Chorh Chuan.

In fact, Dr Tan's appointment in 2011 as NUS chancellor "was a fitting capstone to his many decades of leadership of Singapore's higher education, as well as his close association with NUS", said Professor Tan, who was speaking on Thursday (Nov 30) at an appreciation lunch for Dr Tan at the University Hall.

Dr Tan was NUS chancellor from 2011 to earlier this year. The chancellor post at NUS, according to its Constitution, is filled by the President of Singapore.

His ties with the university go way back to 1959, when he was a physics student at the former University of Malaya - predecessor of NUS - at Bukit Timah campus.

He later taught at the physics and mathematics departments, before leaving the university in 1969 to pursue a career in banking and later, politics. He returned to NUS in 1980 to become its youngest vice-chancellor at the age of 40.

"The NUS community has much to thank Dr Tony Tan for laying the framework and the foundations that enabled NUS to become one of the leading universities in the world," said Prof Tan, adding that his leadership created the environment and conditions for NUS to embark on initiatives such as the University Scholars Programme and the overseas colleges.

"It also allowed NUS to nurture and recruit top academics and build world-class research strengths," he said.

Entrepreneurship was also one of Dr Tan's key focus, which spurred the setting up of NUS Enterprise, the university's entrepreneurial arm.

Prof Tan said that Dr Tan also played a key role in Singapore's higher education in his political roles such as Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of NUS and the former Nanyang Technological Institute from 1981 to 1983.

Dr Tan helped transform the university sector to offer Singaporeans more pathways and to meet the challenges of a globalised economy, said Prof Tan.

"But even as the higher education landscape in Singapore grew in size and impact, Dr Tony Tan was ever mindful that university education should always remain accessible, allowing deserving Singaporean students to benefit from the expanded opportunities regardless of their family and financial circumstances."

In a speech at the lunch, Dr Tan said that NUS holds special significance for him both personally and professionally.

It is not only his alma mater, but is also where he met his wife .

"Both of us were hostelites, staying in Dunearn Road hostels in our first year. Subsequently Mary moved to Eusoff College while I resided in Raffles Hall just across the road from Eusoff. I think that was quite a good arrangement," he said.

Since then, NUS has progressed much, and Dr Tan said that he and his wife will continue to follow closely its development in the years ahead as alumni.

"NUS has always been close to my heart" he said. "There can be few university chancellors in the world who can claim to have been a student, a lecturer as well as vice-chancellor of the institutions they lead."