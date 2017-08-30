Nursing home residents, school raise $35k for needy kids

Keen to make a difference to the community, the staff of Juying Secondary School approached a nearby nursing home. Their idea was to team up with the residents of the Jurong West branch of NTUC Health Nursing Home and produce clay elephants painted in bright colours and patterns. But the seniors at the home had their own idea: Why not sell the elephants to raise money for students in need? That was in December last year. Their joint effort raised over $35,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which gives financial aid to students from low-income families. Yesterday, Juying Secondary's principal, Mr Seet Tiat Hee, presented the cheque to Ms Tan Bee Heong, the fund's general manager, during a Teachers' Day Dinner at Arena Country Club in Jurong. Said Mr Seet: "The seniors... said the money should go to young students instead."