NTUC Income bursary scheme to pump in another $2 million to help needy students

SINGAPORE - Youths who require financial aid for school fees and living expenses will be able to continue to apply for aid under NTUC Income's community outreach scheme.

The insurer announced on Saturday (April 21) that it will extend its community development programme, the OrangeAid Future Development Programme, until the end of next year.

It will pump in another $2.04 million for 800 bursaries to support more underprivileged youths in their school fees and living expenses.

The programme's extension also includes the creation of a new alumni scheme which will see up to 40 past beneficiaries trained as facilitators or coaches for financial literacy and programme-related workshops.

The programme was set up to help Singaporean students from low-income households studying at polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education with bursaries, financial literacy and character development training.

Since its inception in 2015, it has given out 1,000 bursary awards amounting to $2.55 million.

NTUC Income's chief marketing officer Marcus Chew said: "Facilitator training offers portable skill sets such as public speaking,small group communication, effective peer engagement and leadership

"The coaching programme, meanwhile, aims to expose them to career choices that they may otherwise have limited opportunity to engage with."

Nanyang Polytechnic graduate Annur Munirah, 22, a past bursary recipient, has signed up as an alumni facilitator. "This opportunity lets me support other youths like me in practical ways through the programme workshops," she said.