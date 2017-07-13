NTU ranked top young university for 4th straight year

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has been ranked the world's best young university for the fourth straight year.

In Quacquarelli Symonds' (QS) latest rankings of the world's top 50 universities established less than 50 years ago, NTU retained its No. 1 spot, followed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

NTU maintained its top spot because of its superior reputation among international employers and academics, and the diversity of its faculty and student populations. It also scored high marks for its citations per faculty. The ranking was released on Thursday (July 13).

NTU president Bertil Andersson said: "NTU is not only cementing our place as the world's No. 1 young university, but we have also moved up in the main league table to 11th place, just shy of the global Top 10. NTU will continue to place top priority on enhancing the quality of our education, research and innovation programmes."

Commenting on the region, he said: "Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea's young Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) universities stand out as Asia-Pacific's up-and-coming dynamos and they are poised to become the world's future powerhouses of higher education and research.

"As Asia's dynamic economies continue to lead global growth, higher education will play an increasingly important role in the region's development, and NTU is well positioned to ride this wave of progress," Professor Andersson added.

The annual ranking is based on six indicators, including research quality, teaching quality, reputation among employers, and an assessment of the global diversity of faculty and students.

QS said the top young universities league table is designed to highlight the potential and excellence of universities without decades or centuries of established reputation.