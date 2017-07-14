NTU names top US scientist to head university

Professor Subra Suresh, who has 25 years of ties with Singapore in various roles, will become the fourth NTU president from next year.
Professor Subra Suresh, who has 25 years of ties with Singapore in various roles, will become the fourth NTU president from next year.
Published
1 hour ago

One of America's most eminent scientists, Professor Subra Suresh, will become the fourth president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) next year.

The 61-year-old, who has 25 years of ties with Singapore in various roles, will take over from Professor Bertil Andersson, 69, who has led NTU since 2011.

In 2010, Prof Suresh, who was born in Tamil Nadu, India, was picked by former US president Barack Obama to lead the country's National Science Foundation, which is a key driver of research in universities there.

Announcing the appointment yesterday, NTU chairman Koh Boon Hwee said: "He is an educator, scientist, adviser, inventor, entrepreneur and leader all rolled into one."

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: New NTU president has history of ties with Singapore

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 14, 2017, with the headline 'NTU names top US scientist to head university'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice