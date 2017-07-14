NTU names top US scientist to head university

One of America's most eminent scientists, Professor Subra Suresh, will become the fourth president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) next year.

The 61-year-old, who has 25 years of ties with Singapore in various roles, will take over from Professor Bertil Andersson, 69, who has led NTU since 2011.

In 2010, Prof Suresh, who was born in Tamil Nadu, India, was picked by former US president Barack Obama to lead the country's National Science Foundation, which is a key driver of research in universities there.

Announcing the appointment yesterday, NTU chairman Koh Boon Hwee said: "He is an educator, scientist, adviser, inventor, entrepreneur and leader all rolled into one."

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: New NTU president has history of ties with Singapore