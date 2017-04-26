New SMU Academy to offer modular courses that can lead to master's degrees

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Management University on Wednesday (26 April) launched its lifelong learning unit, SMU Academy, which is the first in Singapore to offer modular courses that can be accumulated into credits leading to master's degrees.

Speaking at the launch at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said that offering modular, bite-sized programmes are one of the ingredients for a successful school for lifelong learning.

Noting how SMU Academy has already introduced 40 industry-relevant modules in areas like cybersecurity and finance, he said: "These are areas that are in demand in many fields today, and can give learners a boost in their skills and careers... SMU Academy is on the right track."

Courses at SMU Academy will be held on weekday evenings and Saturdays at SMU's city campus. Modular courses can lead to graduate certificates, graduate diplomas or master's degrees. Relevant Government subsidies, such as SkillsFuture credit, can be used for these courses.