New international school in Jurong to offer lower fees

A new international school charging lower fees will open in January next year to cater to demand from expatriates looking for cheaper options.

One World International School (OWIS) will start a new Nanyang campus at 21, Jurong West Street 81, for students aged three to 18.

In a statement yesterday, OWIS said it will invest more than $10 million in the campus, which will be able to take in 1,200 students.

School fees for kindergarten and primary school pupils will start from $17,000 a year and will not exceed $20,000 yearly for the higher grade levels. This is about 40 per cent cheaper than the average fees at top-end international schools here.

The new school follows the recent opening of two other international schools that charge lower fees. Invictus International School was set up last year and EtonHouse opened Middleton International School this year. The schools charge $15,000 and $18,000 a year respectively.

OWIS' new school will offer the International Baccalaureate programme at the primary school and diploma levels, as well as Cambridge's International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), the equivalent of the O-level programme.

OWIS said its parent company beat 12 other bidders to win a tender by the Economic Development Board for school operators interested in providing a more affordable foreign school system education.

It added that the new school will be a "multicultural, diverse international school with no nationality comprising more than 30 per cent of total student enrolment".

The 3.2ha campus will also house a "nature kindergarten", meant to be a natural learning environment for children aged between three and six. The kindergarten programme is open to both local and international students.

There will also be facilities for entrepreneurship, performing and visual arts, and technology and robotics. Classrooms will be equipped with e-learning technology.

The school also expects to create more than 100 job opportunities for Singaporeans in administration and services, in addition to more than 100 teaching positions.

In the statement, OWIS principal Gregor Polson said the school "seeks to offer a holistic multicultural education that delivers outstanding results without compromising on the quality of teaching".

OWIS' first campus here, located in Upper East Coast Road, was opened in 2008.

Parents can view the Nanyang campus from Oct 15. Classes for the first year will start on Jan 2 next year.