Published
1 hour ago

More people are looking to become early childhood teachers, with polytechnics and a university seeing a rise in the number of applicants.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences, the only public university here to offer a full-time degree in early childhood education, had more than 480 applicants for a course starting in July. That was eight times the number of places offered.

Experts say the rise in interest is due to better career pathways and training grants for such positions.

Singapore needs another 4,000 pre-school teachers by 2020.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2017, with the headline 'More taking the path to pre-school teaching'.
