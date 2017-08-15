MOE releases 2018 school calendar

The school term next year for primary and secondary schools will start on Jan 2 and end on Nov 16. The school year will start on a Tuesday as Monday (Jan 1) is a public holiday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

There will be four scheduled school holidays - the day after Youth Day (July 2), the day after National Day (Aug 10), Teachers' Day (Aug 31) and Children's Day (Oct 5).

For students starting their first year of junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI), school will start on Feb 2 as the O-level results are released in mid-January. The rest of the JC and MI students begin school on Jan 8 (Monday).

As always, there will be four vacation periods for schools, JCs and the MI.

The school terms and holidays for 2018 can be viewed on the MOE's website.