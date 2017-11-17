MOE accepts panel's recommendations on compulsory education for special needs children

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Nov 17) that it has accepted recommendations by an advisory panel which had been appointed to look into the implementation of compulsory education for children with special needs.

Among the panel's recommendations - which looked at two main areas of placement and exemption - was for MOE to strengthen guidance given to parents before Primary 1, as well as improve public confidence in special education schools and reduce stigmatisation.

Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng had announced in November 2016 that starting from 2019, children with moderate to severe special needs will need to attend publicly-funded schools, just like all other children in Singapore, unless they apply for an exemption.

The Compulsory Education Act passed in 2000 requires all Singaporean children to complete six years of primary education in national schools before they turn 15. Parents can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to a year otherwise.

MOE said that it will work towards implementing the recommendations from 2019.

The ministry said it will ensure that Singaporean children with moderate to severe special needs can access learning in a suitable special education school. It will also provide more support for parents at the pre-primary level to choose schools that meet their children’s educational needs.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Education and chairman of the advisory panel, said that the panel kept in mind two key principles: All Singaporean children should be supported in the appropriate educational settings for their needs, and parents have the primary responsibility for ensuring their child attends school.

The panel said that MOE should strengthen existing platforms and processes to support parents in obtaining a diagnosis for their child and making decisions about placement.

It also noted that two groups of children with moderate to severe special needs should still be granted an exemption, even with the implementation of compulsory education. The first group comprise children who are home-schooled, while the second group consist of those deemed unsuitable to attend any national primary schools including the 20 government-funded special education schools.

To get exemption for homeschooling, parents are to propose an individualised educational plan based on MOE's guidelines, provide a suitable home environment and evidence that they can carry out their plan. They also need to submit annual progress reports and updated plans and be open to home visits if necessary.

For the second group of children, who are deemed unsuitable to attend national primary schools, parents need to justify why their child's needs cannot be met in a national primary school and be responsible for making education and/or care arrangements for their child. Parents need to adhere to monitoring processes if their child is receiving an education outside the national school system.

The panel recommended that where there has been evidence that the child's educational interests are not being met in alternative settings, MOE should consider revoking the exemption granted and require him or her to be placed in an appropriate education setting, where possible, or be referred to social support agencies.

The advisory panel was appointed in November last year by Mr Ng.

Accepting the panel recommendations, Mr Ng said: "We will continue working closely with community partners for the smooth implementation of CE and ensure the quality, affordability and accessibility of special education."