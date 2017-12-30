Schools' histories, enrolments and sentiments taken into account in choosing names of merged schools: MOE

Shuqun Secondary School, which was founded as Tuan Cheng Public School in 1925 and survived historical milestones such as the Japanese Occupation, will soon lose its name.

It will take the name of Yuhua Secondary School when both schools merge in 2019.

They are among the three pairs of secondary schools and seven pairs of primary schools to be merged that have had their names settled.

Each of the merged schools will bear the name of the school where it will be located.

The names were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

While activities will be conducted to integrate the students from different schools, some of the alumni lamented the loss of the names of their alma maters.

Mr Roger Erh, 26, who attended Yuhua Secondary, said that dropping the names of these schools would be a blow to their students.

CHOSEN NAMES

Primary schools: • Balestier Hill Primary + Bendemeer Primary = Bendemeer Primary • Casuarina Primary + Loyang Primary = Casuarina Primary • Cedar Primary + MacPherson Primary = Cedar Primary • Coral Primary + White Sands Primary = White Sands Primary • Damai Primary + East Coast Primary = Damai Primary • Da Qiao Primary + Jing Shan Primary = Jing Shan Primary • East View Primary + Junyuan Primary = Junyuan Primary Secondary schools: • East View Secondary + East Spring Secondary = East Spring Secondary • Hong Kah Secondary + Jurongville Secondary = Jurongville Secondary • Shuqun Secondary + Yuhua Secondary = Yuhua Secondary

"Time in secondary school is where awkward teens like me tried to find our way in the world. I guess that is the power that the name Yuhua entails and this is something (that is) lost for the Shuqun alumni," said Mr Erh, a management trainee at a facility services firm.

His sister, Reena, 23, was a student of Shuqun Secondary.

MOE said in a statement: "In naming (the) merged schools, a range of factors were considered, including the schools' history and heritage, enrolments, as well as stakeholders' interests and the sentiments of all schools involved."

It said that the merged school will "encompass the identities, strengths and cherished distinctiveness of both merging schools".

Their history will be formally documented and preserved at a heritage space in the merged school's building, it added.

Mrs Ko-Tan Li Ling is the principal of MacPherson Primary School, which was opened in 1966 and will lose its name when it is merged with Cedar Primary. She said: "We have communicated the name of the merged school to all our staff and alumni, and they understand that the name was chosen based on a range of factors."

In April, MOE announced that 28 schools would be merged.

Apart from the seven pairs of primary schools and three pairs of secondary schools, the move will also affect four pairs of junior colleges.

The names of the merged junior colleges will be announced in the early part of 2018, said MOE.

Already, there have been calls for some of the junior colleges' names to be kept because of the tradition built up over the years.

For example, the alumni of Jurong Junior College, which will be merged with Pioneer JC, called for their school's name to be preserved. Jurong JC has a 36-year history and is widely known for being one of the birthplaces of xinyao, the Singapore Chinese indie folk music movement.