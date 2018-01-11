Major funding boost for SUTD

Singapore's fourth autonomous university is getting a shot in the arm, in the form of a huge funding boost

The Ministry of Education is providing up to $75 million more to bolster the growth plans in education and research of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung announced yesterday.

SUTD acting president and provost Chong Tow Chong called the sum "significantly large for SUTD". It would be used to help the university carry out plans such as developing deeper expertise in several of Singapore's key growth sectors.

The university yesterday also launched SUTD Academy, its adult learning initiative.

