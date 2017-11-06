Local songwriters, artistes come together to pen 12 new Singapore songs to be sung in schools

SINGAPORE - When Mandopop lyricist Xiaohan saw her daughter prepare for the Primary School Leaving Examination last year, she was puzzled by the level of competition among pupils.

"A lot of people were competing with each other but we should be competing within ourselves," said the 43-year-old whose real name is Lin Kebang.

While reflecting on the notion of competition and winning, Xiaohan, together with fellow songwriter Eric Ng, wrote a song, Dui Shou (Mandarin for to be a better me) specially for students.

The duo, who has written songs for top Mandopop stars including Tanya Chua, Eason Chan and A-Mei, said that writing for students was actually "more stressful".

"It's not as straightforward as writing our usual love songs... because we are both parents and we're writing for our own children. It has to make a positive impact, it's not just a love song," said Mr Ng, 41, who has a four-year-old daughter.

"I'm just waiting for the day my daughter to say - my Limpeh (Hokkien for your father) wrote this song!"

The pair is part of a group of seven educators and 12 artistes who teamed up for the first time to compose songs for students. The team includes home-grown names like Cultural Medallion recipients Kelly Tang and Liang Wern Fook.

The 12 commissioned songs, which explore aspects of Singapore life, are a fresh wave of local songs meant to help schools in music teaching and learning.

They add to schools' current repertoire of community songs such as Malay song Di Tanjong Katong (At Tanjong Katong) and Tamil song Munnaeru Vaalibaa (Move Forward, Youth) that many Singaporeans have grown up with.

The songs are part of a project called Stories We Sing, a collaboration between the Singapore Teachers' Academy for the Arts and the National Arts Council.

Six of the songs are in English and two each in the mother tongue languages, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

The songs which are meant for upper primary to lower secondary students, are grouped into four themes - Deepening Roots, Growing Communities, Moving Landscapes and Living Life.

Some are about Singapore's urban landscape from East Coast to Telok Blangah, while others are about values, community and traditions.

Stories We Sing was launched on Monday afternoon (Nov 6) at the URA Centre.

It aims to further improve the quality of music teaching and learning in schools with the creation of contemporary songs with a local touch. It includes a book publication on the songs and a set of 50 lesson ideas for music teachers on topics such as rhythm and melodies.

Dr Tang, who played a key role in overseeing the production of the songs, said they are an "important monumental set of songs as they form an amazing tapestry about different aspects of being Singaporean".

"Our hope is that students can relate to these songs and feel proud that they're written by fellow Singaporeans. We're hoping for these songs to be just the beginning, to empower and encourage young people to write their own songs," said the senior academy officer for music at the Singapore Teachers' Academy for the Arts.

The 56-year-old music educator who collaborated with poet Aaron Lee to compose two songs in the collection, said that folk songs like Chan Mali Chan are "evergreen and will continue to be embedded in Singapore's consciousness", music is something that evolves.

"Music is not fixed… We hope that this project will be a catalyst for new songs to be written and composed," he said.

Mr Ng added that the initiative is a meaningful effort to get the younger generation interested in the music industry.

Ms Lim Hwee Sian, 47, lead teacher in music, who has introduced Dui Shou in her class of Secondary 2 girls at Cedar Girls' Secondary School, said the students, even non-Chinese, enjoyed the song because it has a catchy beat.

She plans to use it as a starting activity for more students to learn songwriting from next year.