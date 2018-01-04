Learning never stops

An avid supporter of life-long learning, Mr Raymond Pong ensures his skills are relevant in today’s rapidly changing world.

When searching for a master’s programme to upgrade his qualifications, he came across the Master of Technology in IT Leadership (MTech ITL) course offered by the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS-ISS), and enrolled in June 2016.

“The key focus of the MTech ITL is on developing core competencies of information technology (IT) leadership, and is tailored for IT professionals like me,” says Mr Pong.

He is the vice-president of ICT Information and Communication Technology at MSIG Holdings (Asia), an insurance firm that conducts business across Asean countries, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

The MTech ITL is a locally conferred master’s degree structured to develop critical thinking, business, management, info-communication and leadership skills necessary to take on key IT leadership positions and responsibilities.

Ms Lim Hooi Ling, chief of the MTech ITL programme, says: “With the advent of the new digital economy, business leaders need more than just management knowledge to stay ahead of the game.

“This programme makes a difference — it goes beyond just passing on knowledge to equipping students with the mindset and thinking process of a digital leader.”

Juggling a busy schedule

Mr Pong, 44, is studying part-time for his master’s degree, and will graduate in July this year.

Going back to school while holding a high-powered full-time job is no mean feat, but fortunately, Mr Pong has the support of his wife and family.

He usually starts his day early and uses pockets of free time to catch up on reading, assignments and projects.

“My wife has been very supportive, helping out with the chores and taking care of the kids, especially when I have to attend classes on Saturdays.

“Having to juggle part-time studies with a full-time job may seem an uphill task, but it is definitely possible with good time management and discipline,” he says.

Mr Pong is enjoying the highly interactive programme as it includes case-based workshops, discussions, dialogues and sharing by experienced faculty and key industry leaders.

He says: “My experience has been great so far. The programme has enabled me to be more strategic in my approach to solving IT and digital challenges.

“It has also provided me with the right skills and knowledge to be a better and more effective leader.”

The next intake for the MTech ITL will be in July this year.