JJC's alumni want name to be kept

Alumni of Jurong Junior College (JJC), which has a 36-year-old history and is widely known for being one of the birthplaces of the Mandarin music wave, xinyao - Eric Moo, for instance, is a past student- are calling for the name of the school to be retained even after it is merged with Pioneer Junior College (PJC) in 2019.

The school is due to be relocated to PJC's newer site in Teck Whye.

While most merged schools usually take the name of the school they are absorbed into - for instance, Northland Secondary School kept its name after absorbing North View Secondary this year, as well as Beatty Secondary School, which took in Balestier Hill Secondary - Mr Loo Cheng Chuan, chairman of JJC's college advisory committee and an alumnus himself, hopes JJC will escape this fate.

While many past students understood the reasons behind the move to PJC, which has newer facilities, they also hope that JJC's heritage will be preserved.

"Some alumni were quite heartbroken that JJC will be gone... We have built up a very rich alumni culture over the past decades, with members who come back regularly to give talks and teach students about skills like entrepreneurship. We hope to preserve that (by keeping the name of the school)," said Mr Loo, who noted some alumni would find it hard to associate themselves with a junior college that did not include the Jurong name.

For example, a double-barrelled name such as Jurong-Pioneer JC might help to retain its history, he said. "We don't want to see what had been painstakingly built up over the years go to waste."

JJC will be engaging alumni on the merger at a meeting next month and has already started collecting feedback from them, including asking for ideas on how the new JC's identity can be shaped.

MOE said names of the merged schools will be announced at a later date.