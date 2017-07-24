Hougang Secondary: Teaching juniors

Can you spend two out of the 168 hours in a week helping others?

That is the challenge Hougang Secondary School has set for its students under the 2:168 Mission Troopers programme.

Students can do community work such as tutoring pupils from primary schools in the neighbourhood.

The time taken by students to plan, serve, debrief and reflect usually comes up to about two hours a week.

"Rather than one-off programmes, we want students to be consistently engaged in long-term projects, which is better for cultivating the values we want in them," said Madam Soon Suet Peng, 44, coordinator for the school's Values In Action programme.

Secondary 2 student Khong Si Yi, 14, has taught pupils at Yio Chu Kang Primary School for 11/2 years. These one-hour peer tutoring sessions are conducted once a week.

She said: "We really enjoy teaching them.

"We've become their friends and some even show their appreciation for us by giving us food."

One of the primary school tutees, Ravi Roshni, 10, said she enjoys the lessons because "it is okay to make mistakes".

"If I don't know something, (the tutors) will teach me again.

"They are not as fierce as some teachers," she said.

In order to achieve the goals set by the school, it is crucial that the programme is a long-term one.

"The school values of gratitude, respect and compassion are not just something students memorise and recite - we have seen our students practising them, after they have gone through the programme," said Madam Soon.

Secondary 2 student Timothy Toh, 14, has taught mathematics to Primary 3 and 4 pupils for three months.

On what he has learnt, he said: "To be respectful and empathise with what our teachers go through."

He added: "Sometimes, our tutees are easily distracted by their friends, so it must be more difficult for our teachers who have to handle a class."

