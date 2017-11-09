'Help me' message scrawled on Tampines Junior College wall likely to be act of mischief: Principal

SINGAPORE - A "Help me" message scrawled on a wall in Tampines Junior College (TPJC) was most likely an act of mischief, said the school's principal on Thursday (Nov 9).

The message - written in capital letters - was spotted on a wall near the canteen by housewife Deng Gui Fang as she was driving past the school on Monday, according to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Worried that it could have been a plea for help from a student under stress due to the ongoing A-level examinations, the 47-year-old decided to call the police.

In an e-mail reply to The Straits Times on Thursday morning, TPJC principal Pamela Yoong said the school is aware of the incident, and that the police had been informed.

"Our internal investigations show that the scribbling is likely to be an act of mischief. The marking on the wall has since been removed," Ms Yoong added.

When contacted, a police spokesman confirmed that a call was received over the incident. No police report was made.

A check on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website showed that the A-level exam period kicked off on Monday with the General Paper written exams.