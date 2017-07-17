Grooming socially responsible citizens

The Values In Action (VIA) programme aims to develop students into socially responsible citizens who contribute to the building of stronger communities.

It replaced the Community Involvement Programme (CIP) in 2012, and is compulsory for students in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes.

The change signalled a shift in emphasis, from providing community service to developing desired values in students.

Through the new programme, students learn about community issues and the needs of others, and come up with proposals on how they can contribute to improvements in school, at home or in the community.

At the primary-school level, the programme focuses on the home and school community.

Students focus on the school and wider community at the secondary and junior college levels.

Unlike CIP, there are no minimum hours to fulfil but students would have had some opportunity to go through the new programme in the last five years. Students are not graded for their contributions to the new scheme.

Schools can customise their VIA programmes. Curriculum time is set aside for students to reflect on questions prepared by the schools.

Lim Min Zhang