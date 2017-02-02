Good, clean fun at freshman orientation activities

A new framework detailing the dos and don'ts for freshman orientation camps at the National University of Singapore (NUS) is in place, to rein in risque and inappropriate activities that had sparked a public uproar last year.

An internal circular sent last Thursday to students states that all freshman orientation activities must be vetted and approved by the organising committee, staff adviser and Office of Student Affairs.

Activities with "negative features" like ragging are barred under the framework, which will apply to freshman camps this year.

The 11-page document, which was first reported by The Straits Times, might appear rigid to some, covering details down to the cheers, forfeits and activities done during free time, waiting time and night time. But it may be necessary in stamping out inappropriate orientation activities.

Activities such as forfeits that simulate rape were part of an NUS orientation camp last July, even prompting criticisms from a Cabinet minister. Some students were also reportedly coerced into taking part in sexualised activities.

There are concerns that the guidelines could stifle the creativity and enthusiasm of the students in planning orientation camps, which help cultivate team spirit and a sense of belonging among students. After all, most orientation camps are conducted in a wholesome manner.

Going forward, the university and the organising committees will have to strike a balance to ensure orientation camps do not lose the vibrancy of student-led initiatives, while staying within socially accepted boundaries of decency.

For a start, it would help if the university engages students in the planning process, and applies a light touch in enforcing the new framework. It is also helpful if participants and student leaders do their best to follow the new guidelines.

Fun for the majority should not come at the expense of the few who feel forced into participating because of peer pressure.