Get a head start

There is increasing recognition of the need to provide children with a good start for success in life by investing in their care and education.

Recently, the Singapore Government stressed the importance of pre-school education and announced that it would double its annual spending on this sector to $1.7 billion in 2022.

There are also plans to increase pre-school places and improve the quality of early childhood education.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has a new Master of Early Childhood Education programme that aims to empower pre-school professionals to further enhance the quality of care and education for young children.

Developing professional capabilities

Helmed by Dr Theresa Lu, the Master of Early Childhood Education programme is taught by experienced, well-qualified academics and professionals in the early childhood sector.

SUSS will run this part-time course over four semesters, which can be completed within two years.

The programme is designed to cater to the continuing professional development of early childhood educators. It also offers an extension in career pathways for those who aspire to take on key roles in this sector.

In line with the growing emphasis on the importance of investing in quality care and education for young children, the programme will enable early childhood educators to value-add to the sector through enhanced practices, advocacy and research, which would contribute towards addressing the needs of children and families.

The course will address current trends in early childhood education locally and globally. Students can also choose interdisciplinary courses as electives.

The July 2018 intake is now open for applicants.