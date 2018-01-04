Gearing up for the corporate world

AMITY Global Institute opened its second campus at Kay Siang Road last year.

Situated along “Embassy Row” it is conveniently located close to Tanglin and Orchard roads. The 1.3ha campus grounds house Amity’s new four-storey building.

It features classrooms and business incubators alongside a library and student lounge, giving its students more space for recreation and learning.

The school offers a selection of degree programmes, including a Doctor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Laws In International Commercial Law from the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom.

“Our MBA programme is designed to provide you with the skills that global businesses demand,” says Ms Marta Ciach, 34, a senior lecturer who has been teaching at Amity since October 2015.

The programme combines the study of critical business areas and leadership skills with the extra value of additional recognition, qualifications and activities.

“The knowledge that you gain during your studies will help you in your current role and future career,” she adds.

Course context

The MBA programme, which accepts students aged 20 and above, can be completed within one year by full-time or part-time students.

It offers a rigorous course structure designed to give students a solid view of the competitive business world.

“The curriculum at Amity is highly industry-oriented with emphasis on all-round personality enhancement and is geared towards making students ready for the corporate world even before they step into it,” says Ms Ciach.

The MBA programme includes core modules such as Management & Organisational Behaviour, Strategic Marketing, Financial Decision Making, International Business Negotiation and Competitive Strategy & Innovation.

Throughout the programme, students will have the chance to develop a critical mind, and are encouraged to learn independently and take advantage of the networking opportunities that the school provides.

Ms Ciach says: “Not only will you be working closely with other ambitious professionals and graduates, you will also join a community of influential tutors, business professionals and MBA alumni.

“Current staff and past MBA students from this university span the globe and offer extensive, diverse, cross cultural business experiences,” she adds.

Career progression

Students who graduate from the programme will come away with more than just an added qualification to their names.

“They will be able to think laterally, challenge convention and offer knowledge-based solutions to business issues,” she says.

Apart from being a globally recognised UK degree, one of the advantages of doing the MBA at Amity is that the school offers scholarships amounting up to 30 per cent of all fees, in the form of a reduction in their tuition fees.

Upon graduation, those armed with an MBA can look forward to career progression.

Ms Ciach says: “Obtaining an MBA may lead to a promotion or generate a pathway into more senior roles, as well as creating an opportunity for those looking to change direction in their career.

“If you want to be your own boss, then having an MBA will deliver critical business knowledge and equip you with essential leadership skills.”

Students at Amity are encouraged to work hard at learning the nuances of the corporate world, but there are lots of opportunities for having fun too.

For example, the institute regularly organises events such as a dinner series and forums to assist students in interacting with corporate houses. This enables them to develop skill sets outside normal classroom settings and build their confidence.

There are also presentations and guest lectures on a wide range of topics ranging from personal branding to negotiation skills and crowd engagement.

On some occasions, Amity also organises tours, including to the NeWater Plant, to help students understand the innovation behind water management techniques in Singapore.

Excerpts of this article first appeared in the Postgraduate Studies II supplement in July 2017.