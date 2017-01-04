GCE O-level results to be released on Jan 11

SINGAPORE - The results of the 2016 GCE O-level examination will be released next Wednesday (Jan 11).

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan 4), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said school candidates may collect their results from their schools at 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post on the same day. They can also obtain their results online, via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website, using their SingPass account.

Students applying for junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will open from 3pm on Jan 11 till 4pm on Jan 16.

MOE said posting results for JAE applications have been scheduled for release on Feb 2, through either the JAE website via SMS to the mobile phone provided by an applicant during registration.

Applicants posted to junior colleges or Millennia Institute are to report to their respective institutions on Feb 3, while those posted to polytechnics or the ITE will receive a letter on enrolment details.