'Fraud risk up' as academics feel pressure

Singapore is at far greater risk of academic fraud now, given the increasingly competitive academic environment here, say scientists and researchers here.

The danger has always been around, but the pressure to "publish or perish" has steadily been increasing in recent years.

In one of the largest cases of scientific fraud here, it came to light earlier this month that former Agency for Science, Technology and Research scientist Sabeera Bonala had admitted to falsifying data in her research and doctoral thesis.

