Five students receive RHT Subhas Anandan Bursary Award in honour of late criminal lawyer

SINGAPORE - It was supposed to be one of the biggest days of any mother's life - her daughter's wedding day.

However, that morning, Huzaimah Haji Tanon, 53, suffered a stroke and died two weeks later.

Since then her family has struggled to manage on a single income, but on Wednesday (April 26), her son Muhammad Irman Abdul Aziz, 18, got help with his educational expenses through the RHT Subhas Anandan Bursary Award.

He was one of the five students who received the bursary, which was established in 2015 and launched in 2016.

It was named in honour of the late Subhas Anandan, who was a notable criminal lawyer and a Senior Partner at RHTLaw Taylor Wessing.

The award, which is sponsored by RHTLaw Taylor Wessing and RHT Group of Companies, aims to help children of staff to meet their educational expenses by awarding deserving recipients with amounts between $200 and $600, depending on their educational level.

Students are selected based on both academic as well as extra-curricular performances.

Deputy managing partner at RHTLaw TaylorWessing, Mr Azman Jaafar, 52, said at the ceremony: "Subhas was a man for others. He had a heart of gold not just for the underprivileged and underrepresented, but also for the people in our midst - our staff who have worked tirelessly through these years."

Irman is currently in his final year at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) where he is pursuing a career in opticianry.

He intends to apply to a polytechnic, after graduating from ITE, and eventually go to a university.

"I'm going to use the money for food and transport and things like that so I don't have to keep asking my dad for money," he said.

His father, Abdul Aziz Latiff, 49, who is a despatch clerk at the firm, said: "I want him to be a successful person and I want him to make the family proud."