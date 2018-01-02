Fern Green Primary School in Sengkang opens its doors to first batch of 240 students

SINGAPORE - The national anthem rang out in Fern Green Primary School for the first time on Tuesday morning (Jan 2), as its first batch of Primary 1 students began their day.

Parents were present as the 240 children, decked out in white and green uniforms, attended lessons and got to know their new classmates.

The parents were also allowed to spend recess time with their children. Recess usually lasts for 30 minutes, but on Tuesday, it was an hour long.

The school is located right next to Kupang LRT station, which links to Sengkang MRT station on the North-East Line.