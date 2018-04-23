Dr Imelda Caleon's tips on engaging academically weaker students

Give more targeted feedback

Do not give general comments like "work harder" or "good effort". Provide students with more specific feedback. Point out how they have made progress or what they can do to improve.

Teach students to set goals

Show how goals can be set and plans drawn up to achieve those goals, with contingencies worked in as well.

Teach students how to 'fail upwards'

Help students feel that failure is an opportunity for growth and positive change. It is not enough that students accept their failure, they need to identify why they fail and what they can do to improve. For example, if a student scores 46 in a test, make sure he or she does better the next round - even if by scoring 49, the student fails again.

Create positive social connections with students

Whether in or out of the classroom, students will cherish some form of acknowledgement from teachers. For example, ask them how they are doing, especially when they are stressed.