Comfy and smart

Dominic Koh from Catholic High and Natalie Ng of Singapore Chinese Girls' School, both 16, in the Eunoia Junior College uniform of a white top with a grey pin-striped skirt or trousers.ST PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA
For Eunoia Junior College students, the key to a good uniform is simple: it should be comfortable and look smart.

The uniform - a white top with a grey pin-striped skirt or trousers - was designed by student Isabel Chan, and selected by students from more than 70 submissions.

Isabel, 16, said of the cotton and polyester outfit: "I was looking for something simple... Because we'll be spending long hours in JC, I thought it should be comfortable."

The former CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School student fine- tuned her original design based on advice from her peers, and designers from home-grown fashion label Reckless Ericka.

Former MediaCorp actress Sharon Au, 42, an alumnus of CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, helped link her up with them, and is a fan of the uniform. "I love the colour. It's... very minimalist and modern."

