Chung Cheng High (Main): Lessons from butterflies

What started as a small Values In Action class project in Chung Cheng High School (Main), to find a butterfly to represent the nation two years ago, has now evolved into a full-fledged butterfly garden and school enrichment programme.

After the class project ended, an opportunity came up for schools to partner with the Jane Goodall Institute to create a butterfly plot in 2015, and the students grabbed it.

But developing the garden was no bed of roses. Matthew Lee, 16, who is in Secondary 4, said: "The debris, laying of the steel rods, all posed problems because we simply had no prior knowledge on how to build a garden from scratch. It took us about two to three weeks to finish just the digging, as we also had to battle with rainy and hazy weather."

But the students pressed on, returning to school during their December holidays that year to spend two weeks digging, planting and laying the foundation for the garden.

Fast forward two years, the garden is now central to the school's Biodiversity Enrichment Programme for Sec 1 students. It accepted its first intake this year.

Under the programme, students create awareness about the diverse biodiversity in Singapore. They participated in outreach events during the Festival of Biodiversity by the National Parks Board in May, where they volunteered and shared their knowledge about butterflies with the public.

The students also take home caterpillars to raise until they metamorphosise into butterflies.

Grooming socially responsible citizens The Values In Action (VIA) programme aims to develop students into socially responsible citizens who contribute to the building of stronger communities. It replaced the Community Involvement Programme (CIP) in 2012, and is compulsory for students in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes. The change signalled a shift in emphasis, from providing community service to developing desired values in students. Through the new programme, students learn about community issues and the needs of others, and come up with proposals on how they can contribute to improvements in school, at home or in the community. At the primary school level, the programme focuses on the home and school community. Students focus on the school and wider community at the secondary and junior college levels. Unlike CIP, there are no minimum hours to fulfil but students would have had some opportunity to go through the new programme in the last five years. Students are not graded for their contributions to the new scheme. Schools can customise their VIA programmes. Curriculum time is set aside for students to reflect on questions prepared by the schools.

Lucas Wong, 13, said of his experience of raising the blue pansy butterfly: "I did not anticipate their huge appetite. When I ran out of leaves ... I searched my entire neighbourhood to find the Asystasia plant that they ate, but it was to no avail. I had to come back to school on a weekend to retrieve more leaves as they are very picky eaters."

Ms Teo Jo Hsuan, one of the teachers in charge of the programme, said: "The butterfly garden is a good place to begin learning about nature... Students will also inevitably learn about plants as the host plant for the butterflies and their caterpillars are inextricably linked."

The hands-on process meant students could observe the life cycle of a butterfly up close to learn minute details, such as how the caterpillars affix themselves to a plant before turning into a pupa. These experiences allow the students to "see what happens when things go wrong", which are lessons that cannot be learnt elsewhere, Ms Teo said.

Although the programme has been running for only a year, it has already changed students' perception of plants and insects. "I reared the butterflies like they were my children and when they finally became ready to fly away, I felt so satisfied and proud," said Cedric Koh, 13.