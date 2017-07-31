Catholic Junior College: Learning a lesson in empathy

The camp was supposed to improve the participants' emotional well-being. But the Catholic Junior College (CJC) student organisers were caught off guard when some of the children broke down in tears on the first day of the camp.

The participants were between 10 and 11, and came from difficult family backgrounds such as low-income households. Some were upset when they received fewer sweets than peers in other groups, as a result of being slower in playing an introductory game.

Vice-chairman of the service learning project Alicia Tan, 17, said: "To us, it was a very small thing, but we didn't realise the children were observing closely. It was something we had to explain to them."

The episode was one of the key learning moments for the JC1 students, who became more empathetic through the two-day camp they organised for some 50 children from Lakeside Student Care (Jurong West) last month.

The camp was part of CJC's Values In Action (VIA) programme.

While not everything went according to plan for Alicia's class, their efforts did not go unappreciated.

Participant Kieran Kwa, 11, said: "The programme was fun and interactive. I liked the outdoor games the most as I learnt about teamwork, and I hope they can come again."

With the good feedback, the class has resolved to organise another camp for the same group of children at the end of the year.

Mr Alvin Leong, 29, teacher facilitator for the three-month project, gave each student the task of getting to know at least one child well.

He said: "Because this was compulsory, a lot of the students had the idea to just get this over and done with. But we saw them transform from just wanting to finish this project, to being genuinely interested in the kids' lives, and developing that sense of empathy and desire to want to continue helping them."

Student Shen Yiyang, 17, said: "We realised we should not label children with a certain background in one way and stereotype them. Rather, we should make the effort to know them, as they are all unique individuals."