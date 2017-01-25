Beauty school shut down over illegal practices

SINGAPORE - The Committee for Private Education (CPE) will cancel the registration of private beauty school Edes Academy from Feb 9.

The committee said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 25) that its investigation had found that the private school had failed to maintain proper student attendance records. Those who were absent were indicated by Edes as being present for classes in the records.

"CPE takes a serious view of such a contravention as it impacts the students' learning outcomes," it stated.

Edes also repeatedly failed to inform the CPE of changes to its management, a compulsory requirement, and did not publish required information such as its teacher-student ratio and the members of its academic board on its website.

The school will not be allowed to offer and conduct private education courses, with immediate effect.

According to its website, Edes Academy provides training and certification in the beauty and wellness industry, offering courses in areas such as massage and beauty therapy services.

CPE has told Edes to arrange for its students to continue their course at another suitable school, or refund them their full course fees by Feb 9.