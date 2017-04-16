Aspiring docs from HCI win big at Anatomy Challenge

The young, aspiring doctors peered, prodded and scratched their heads over questions about the human body.

In the end, a four-member team from Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) emerged winners at the Anatomy Challenge yesterday.

It is the first inter-school medical competition organised by Nanyang Technological University.

Aside from medical-themed quizzes, students from 39 pre-university schools also had the chance to inspect plastinated specimens of human bodies.

The champion team was led by student Cheong Jia Sheng, 17.

He said: "I became interested in medicine after my parents bought me an anatomy book when I was in Secondary 3.

"I can't believe we won. My parents will be overjoyed."

His teammate Cindy Ow, 18, said the group met three times a week to prepare for the competition.

She said: "Each meeting lasted about three hours. Our seniors who were from HCI but are now studying medicine at the National University of Singapore also came down to help us.

"They really helped us prepare for the Anatomy Challenge."

The top team won prizes such as a trophy and $400 in cash.

Another team from the same school also came in second.

The runners-up received prizes which included $300 in cash.

Organised by students from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, the Anatomy Challenge allows participants to learn about various aspects of the human anatomy, including its history and latest imaging technologies and how they are applied in modern clinical practice.

Shaffiq Alkhatib