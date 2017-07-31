Anglo-Chinese JC: Developing community awareness

Three weeks after helping to organise a bonding session between the young and old in Singapore, Rishabh Garg was inspired to do more for his community in India.

Together with his family, the Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) student, 18, served food to the poor at a temple near his home town Bulandshahr in northern India last month.

The permanent resident said: "It was through my school's project that I became more aware of the needs of my community. So when I went back, I shared my experience with my family, and we decided to do something for the needy."

Community awareness and empathy were things Rishabh and his classmates had learnt after organising a charity event earlier last month. At the event, seven children from Awwa Family Services and 42 seniors from O'Joy Care Centre interacted through joint activities such as making terrariums.

Mr Mervyn Sek, 38, head of department for project work and values in action at ACJC, said: "At the JC level, we want the students to have a sense of ownership and responsibility, that initiative to start things and the tenacity to see it through."

The charity event was part of ACJC's Project Cheer, which was started in 2014 and had 12 student-led projects this year.

To learn about the needs of the children and elderly, Rishabh's team visited both Awwa and the care centre to talk to the beneficiaries and staff. It took the JC2 class numerous Skype calls and proposals to get the day's events in order.

The class's teacher-mentor for the project, Ms Lye Kit Wan, 31, said: "The event itself might only be one day, but I think the students have picked up... certain values and skills that are lifelong."

Director of Awwa Family Services Edwin Yim said: "Some of the children had a hard time bidding farewell to the elderly and exchanged high fives."

Project leader Joel Tan, 18, said he realised he has not really spent time talking to his grandmother.

"I came to realise that I should really cherish the relationship with my grandma, and take the first step to help her more and give her the interaction she wants with me."

Lim Min Zhang