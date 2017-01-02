Education Briefs: Polytechnic open houses

Polytechnic open houses

The polytechnics are holding their open houses this week, from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm.•

• Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP): In addition to its usual open house hours, NYP is holding a night open house on Friday, from 6pm to 11pm.

• Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP): Among the highlights is a new open house activity -A Day with NP Fam! - on Saturday. During the event, prospective students can experience a day at NP by attending bite-size classes, studio and lab sessions, as well as trying out co-curricular activities (CCAs). Sign up here: https://www1.np.edu.sg/ OpenHouse/npfam

• Republic Polytechnic (RP): During the open house, the school will launch its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Training Centre, the first dedicated drone centre among the local institutes of higher learning, on Thursday.

• Singapore Polytechnic (SP): Other than visiting the various schools within SP, those attending its open house can go to the career interest profiling booth at Lecture Theatre 1A/B for an analysis of which course or career would suit them.

• Temasek Polytechnic (TP): Among other activities, students waiting for their O-level results and their parents can attend the Beyond O-Level Seminar on Saturday at 10am. Sign up here: http://www.tp.edu.sg/beyondolevel

S'pore Poly students launch mobile app

Photographers searching for unique locations to snap shots can now make use of a new mobile app called LocatLor!, designed by a group of students from Singapore Polytechnic.

Besides showing photographs of locations, the app also provides technical data (in exchangeable image file format or Exif), so amateur photographers can try to re-create images that more proficient photographers have shared.

Designed by four students who are taking the school's Diploma in Business Information Technology course, the app was launched on Dec 19, and is now available at the Google Play store.

Students Alfred Koh, Javier Yong, Tan Jia Xin, all aged 20, and Kenny Lee, 22, started their own start-up, Livvit - the first to be funded under the school's SPiNOFF entrepreneurship programme.

The school collaborated with seed capital and start-up incubator firm Spaze Ventures, which picked Livvit to receive funding of up to $50,000 as well as mentorship.