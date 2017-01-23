Education Briefs: Nominate your teachers

Nominate your teachers

Know an inspiring teacher? Nominate him for the President's Award for Teachers 2017.

The award recognises teachers from primary to polytechnic levels for their dedication and hard work in nurturing students.

This year, for the first time, educators from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) are also eligible. This is the first national-level award for such educators.

Nominations can be made online or through downloadable forms at the Academy of Singapore Teachers' website at http://www.academyofsingaporeteachers.moe. gov.sg

The forms will also be available at all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, centralised institutes, polytechnics, ITE colleges, and the Ministry of Education's Customer Service Centre.

Nominations started last Monday and end on Feb 17.

Sporting action

The opening ceremony for the National School Games 2017 will be held at the OCBC Arena at Singapore Sports Hub on Wednesday.

The ceremony marks the start of the annual inter-school games. About 57,000 students are expected to take part in the games. Featuring 29 sports, they end on Aug 30.