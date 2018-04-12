Eat And Ride offers fun way to train for ST Run

This year's The Straits Times Run will feature a 19km bike ride as part of its build-up programme for the first time. But participants will not just be pedalling from Point A to B.

In keeping with the theme of having fun as you train for the run, the cycling trail for the April 21 Eat And Ride event will also feature three pit stops at cafes.

The trail starts at Punggol Park, before participants wind their way along the scenic Punggol Waterway area, with stops at cafes along Tebing Lane, Punggol Settlement and Seletar Aerospace Park.

All participants will be provided with a bicycle from oBike, and a shuttle bus will ferry participants back to Punggol Park after the event.

oBike Singapore general manager Tim Phang said: "oBike aims to provide Singaporeans with an affordable alternative mode of transport which benefits our riders actively.

"The remote location of Seletar Aerospace Park, rich in F&B offerings, may deter people from heading there. But with an oBike, people... will be able travel there conveniently, enjoy a good meal, have a fun workout during the food trail and travel back anytime without worrying about transport options."

How to register

Registration for Eat And Ride starts today, and is open to all ST Run participants, but limited to 30 spots on a first-come-first-served basis. Visit www.straitstimesrun.com to register for the bike trail in the Pre-run Activities & Workshops section under the Race Info tab. Successful registrants will have to pay a $5 fee, which will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

The trail's first pit stop will be at Seoul Good, where participants can satiate their appetite with Korean fried chicken wings and iced tea.

They then ride on to Punggol Settlement to chill out with some chendol, courtesy of Inspirit House.

Inspirit House director Mindy Xian said: "Whether you are looking for a place where kids can play or where you can simply relax after your exercise or your visit to Coney Island, this restaurant is not to be missed."

The last pit stop will be at The Summerhouse, which is not only noted for its food and beverage offerings, but also for being Instagram-worthy due to its scenic setting.

The build-up to the sixth instalment of the Sept 23 ST Run will feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready. Besides Eat And Ride, the activities include a Bounce Fit session (a form of trampoline) on May 5, a CrossFit session at Innervate Fitness on June 17 and a cardio three-way session at TripleFit on July 22.