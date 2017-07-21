East Coast oil slicks cleaned up

The shores at East Coast Park which were tarred by oil slicks on Wednesday evening have been cleaned up.

The affected section of the beach has also been reopened to the public, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement yesterday evening.

The black patches of oil affected a 400m stretch of the beach near Carpark F2 and the Bougainvillea Garden. The area was temporarily closed to beachgoers to facilitate clean-up operations yesterday.

NEA said it has tested the quality of seawater at East Coast beach and the results have come up normal, but it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Straits Times understands that wildlife and fish farms were not affected by the incident.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was informed that oil was sighted along the beach east of Bedok Jetty at 5.42pm on Wednesday.

It immediately deployed four patrol boats to spray oil dispersants.

MPA said that there has been no sighting of oil at sea and that it is investigating the cause of the oil slicks on the beach.

